SES AI (SES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect SES AI to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SES AI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SES AI stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. SES AI has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.21.

In related news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 875,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,750. 15.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

