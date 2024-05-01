SES AI (SES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect SES AI to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SES AI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SES AI Stock Performance
Shares of SES AI stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. SES AI has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.21.
SES AI
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.
