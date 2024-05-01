Short Interest in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Increases By 15.7%

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Barclays cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 29.9% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,505,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $236.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.67. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The company has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

