Short Interest in Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Grows By 6.1%

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.5 days.
Algoma Central Price Performance
OTCMKTS AGMJF opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. Algoma Central has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $11.52.
Algoma Central Company Profile
