Short Interest in Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Expands By 6.2%

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,035,600 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 2,857,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30,356.0 days.

Amplifon Stock Performance

Shares of Amplifon stock opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.42. Amplifon has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.51.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices.

