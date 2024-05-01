Short Interest in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Grows By 16.1%

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,870,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 8,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 954,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CABA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CABA
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance
Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $498.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.42. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80.
Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Cabaletta Bio Company Profile
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.
