Short Interest in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Grows By 16.1%

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,870,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 8,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 954,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CABA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after buying an additional 870,567 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,774,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 403,953 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,888,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 506.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 337,277 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 539,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 293,306 shares during the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $498.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.42. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

