Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Rises By 5.4%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,574,400 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 57,484,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,585.7 days.
China Construction Bank Price Performance
Shares of China Construction Bank stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. China Construction Bank has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $0.72.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Construction Bank
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.