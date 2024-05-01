Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Rises By 5.4%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,574,400 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 57,484,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,585.7 days.

China Construction Bank Price Performance

Shares of China Construction Bank stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. China Construction Bank has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $0.72.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

