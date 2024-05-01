Short Interest in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Rises By 15.7%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,330,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 25,340,000 shares. Approximately 37.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

In other Comstock Resources news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $100,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 194,821,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,364,289.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 7.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 60,830 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Comstock Resources by 280.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 409,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 301,863 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Comstock Resources by 139.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 190,254 shares in the last quarter. KGH Ltd raised its position in Comstock Resources by 119.3% during the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 8,586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRK opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Comstock Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $410.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

