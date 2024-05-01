Short Interest in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Increases By 5.4%

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $102,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,992 shares in the company, valued at $19,192,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $102,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,192,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,570 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 34.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Diodes by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Diodes by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 33.8% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.0% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.47. Diodes has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $97.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average of $70.54.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Diodes will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

