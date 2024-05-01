Short Interest in Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Decreases By 9.8%

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Focus Graphite Price Performance
OTCMKTS FCSMF opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Focus Graphite has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.
Focus Graphite Company Profile
