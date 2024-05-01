Short Interest in Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Decreases By 9.8%

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Focus Graphite Price Performance

OTCMKTS FCSMF opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Focus Graphite has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.

Get Focus Graphite alerts:

Focus Graphite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.