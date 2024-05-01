Short Interest in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Grows By 5.2%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,800 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 244,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Fusion Fuel Green in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Down 3.1 %

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ HTOO opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Fusion Fuel Green has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

