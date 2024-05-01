Short Interest in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Grows By 5.2%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,800 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 244,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Fusion Fuel Green in a report on Thursday, March 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on HTOO
Fusion Fuel Green Stock Down 3.1 %
Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile
Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fusion Fuel Green
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.