Short Interest in HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Declines By 8.7%

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HOYA Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of HOCPY stock opened at $116.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. HOYA has a 1 year low of $95.04 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.85.

Get HOYA alerts:

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. HOYA had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 19.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HOYA will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.