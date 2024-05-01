Short Interest in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Drops By 6.4%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in InMode in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in InMode by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INMD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

InMode Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.16.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.77 million. InMode had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

