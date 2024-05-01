Short Interest in IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) Decreases By 8.2%

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

IperionX Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPX opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. IperionX has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $18.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.62.

About IperionX

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

