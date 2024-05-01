Short Interest in L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Declines By 15.0%

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.35. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $100.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $1.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from L’Oréal’s previous dividend of $1.03.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

