Short Interest in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Expands By 20.3%

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,800 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the March 31st total of 424,500 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NRXP opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $12.00.
NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics based on N-methyl-D-aspartate platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned FDA-designated investigational breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression and chronic pain; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of acute suicidality in depression.
