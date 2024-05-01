Short Interest in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Expands By 20.3%

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,800 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the March 31st total of 424,500 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NRXP opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NRx Pharmaceuticals

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NRXP Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 642,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.75% of NRx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics based on N-methyl-D-aspartate platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned FDA-designated investigational breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression and chronic pain; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of acute suicidality in depression.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.