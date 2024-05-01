Short Interest in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Increases By 20.0%

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 123,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on One Stop Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, One Stop Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems Trading Up 2.2 %

One Stop Systems stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Stop Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in One Stop Systems stock. One Degree Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. One Degree Advisors Inc owned 0.12% of One Stop Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 32.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About One Stop Systems

(Get Free Report)

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.