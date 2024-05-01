Short Interest in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Grows By 5.3%

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,500 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 479,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 484,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Popular from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Popular Price Performance

Popular Announces Dividend

Shares of Popular stock opened at $84.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.57. Popular has a 52-week low of $52.32 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.80%.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $51,304.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Popular

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

