Sight Sciences (SGHT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Sight Sciences has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 68.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sight Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sight Sciences Stock Performance
Sight Sciences stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sight Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $11.20.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.
Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.
