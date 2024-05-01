Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading 5.4% Higher

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.24 and last traded at $15.10. 128,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,302,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGML. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGML. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $69,703,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $17,608,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,258,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,202,000 after buying an additional 466,688 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 47.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after buying an additional 338,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth $9,605,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

