Signaturefd LLC Acquires 6,843 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STKL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter worth $922,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SunOpta by 93.5% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 312,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 150,799 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the third quarter worth $153,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in SunOpta by 26.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in SunOpta by 22.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 311,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 56,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Insider Activity

In other SunOpta news, CEO Brian W. Kocher bought 36,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,743,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,012,019.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian W. Kocher bought 36,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SunOpta Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $8.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.10 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 22.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STKL shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STKL

SunOpta Profile

(Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.