Signaturefd LLC Cuts Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,069 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBGS. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $742,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

Shares of JBGS opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

