Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 343.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 1,369.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000.

OUT opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.

OUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

