Signaturefd LLC Has $77,000 Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CSL. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.33.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE CSL opened at $388.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.87. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $205.10 and a 1 year high of $415.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

