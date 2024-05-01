Signaturefd LLC Has $91,000 Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $765,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $87,052.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,485.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,500 shares of company stock worth $2,494,720. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMKR. DA Davidson upped their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Amkor Technology stock opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.96.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 21.23%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

