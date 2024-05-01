Signaturefd LLC Has $97,000 Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,932,000 after buying an additional 810,778 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 29,649.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 330,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 329,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after buying an additional 183,769 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,015.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 186,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 169,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after buying an additional 113,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUS. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $581.18 million, a PE ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $488.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 133.34%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

