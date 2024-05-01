Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 1,579,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 206,295 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 253.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 55,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 39,780 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 53.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,105,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 383,081 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 771.2% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,783,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,105 shares during the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMBP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 55.91%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is currently -285.69%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

