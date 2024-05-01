Signaturefd LLC Purchases 204 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,259 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 77,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 23,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 66,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

WH stock opened at $73.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average is $76.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

