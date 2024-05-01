Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,928,000 after buying an additional 237,703 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 143,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBSH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $70,463.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,638.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $70,463.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,638.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $145,824.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,181,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,057,115.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,876 shares of company stock worth $510,441. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.79. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $56.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

