Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 7,235 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 120.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in CSX were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CSX by 416.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,070,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,912,000 after buying an additional 4,089,150 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $897,624,000 after buying an additional 2,748,738 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 68.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,234,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,970,000 after buying an additional 2,119,965 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CSX by 29.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,160,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,189,000 after buying an additional 1,609,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in CSX by 43.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,752,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,128,000 after buying an additional 1,446,685 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

