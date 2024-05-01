Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 8,202 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 120.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.81. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $36.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

