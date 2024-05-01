Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $324,000 Position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,190 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.98% of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 227,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 106,342 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,000,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 41.1% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period.

Shares of CRPT stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31.

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

