Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $344,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 339,600.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $100.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.20. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.