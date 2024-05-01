Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.