Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $357,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 449.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 58.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,039,000 after purchasing an additional 27,013 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9.9% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $894.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $507.19 and a 12-month high of $1,007.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $943.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $815.20.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $950.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,781. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

