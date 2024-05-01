Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $366,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,666,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after acquiring an additional 383,206 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 979,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,894,000 after acquiring an additional 37,056 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 764,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,667,000 after acquiring an additional 30,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 340,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.89. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

