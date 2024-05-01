Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $452,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,728 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $165.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $177.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.68.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

