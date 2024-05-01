Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 324.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XT. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $61.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.81.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

