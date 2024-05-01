Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New $398,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,197 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,374,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,603,000 after purchasing an additional 225,134 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,548 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 8,920,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,733,000 after buying an additional 51,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 7,332,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,333,000 after buying an additional 1,098,381 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.01.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

