Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 199 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 305,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $511.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $543.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.06 and a 1-year high of $565.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

