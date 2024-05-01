Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 3,692 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.31% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 43.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 39,555 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 5.1% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 93.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

BMAR stock opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $178.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.64.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

