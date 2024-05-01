Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Raises Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 275,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Christopher P. Desantis sold 346 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.64, for a total transaction of $69,075.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,641.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher P. Desantis sold 346 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.64, for a total transaction of $69,075.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,520 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $208.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $214.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.