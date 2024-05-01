Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 455 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,199,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XRLV opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 million, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.46. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $50.01.

The Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities, selected for positive correlation to rising interest rates and for low volatility. Stocks are weighted inversely to volatility.

