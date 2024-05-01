Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 514 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,258 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Comcast were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.9% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Comcast by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 475,968 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,916,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $84,993,000 after purchasing an additional 144,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Comcast Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.47.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

