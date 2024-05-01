Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes $384,000 Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3,036.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 402,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 389,742 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 178,998 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8,010.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 466,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 460,848 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 129,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,477,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,015,000 after acquiring an additional 188,668 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.14%. Equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

