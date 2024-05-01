Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes $393,000 Position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 32,799 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the third quarter valued at $269,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

Shares of IAT opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.42. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

