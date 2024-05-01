Simplex Trading LLC Buys 5,026 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,966,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,193,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 288.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,089,000 after acquiring an additional 626,474 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 159.7% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 808,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,643,000 after acquiring an additional 497,434 shares during the period. Finally, Sinecera Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 677.3% in the fourth quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 123,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 107,409 shares during the period.

EDV opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $90.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.7685 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

