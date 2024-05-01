Simplex Trading LLC Buys 59,772 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,772 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UA. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $6,600,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,592,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,999,000 after acquiring an additional 499,162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,704,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,013,000 after acquiring an additional 381,543 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $2,243,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $1,811,000. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

About Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

