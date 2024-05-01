Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Lowered to C$33.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ZZZ. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC downgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.29.

TSE:ZZZ opened at C$27.33 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of C$21.31 and a 1-year high of C$30.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$28.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.08. The firm has a market cap of C$916.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.01. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of C$255.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$247.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.3695652 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total value of C$146,100.00. In related news, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total value of C$260,003.22. Also, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total value of C$146,100.00. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

