SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of SLM by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in SLM by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SLM by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SLM

In other news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,949,296.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,000.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLM Stock Down 2.0 %

SLM opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. SLM Co. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.16.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. SLM had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $837.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on SLM from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.32.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

