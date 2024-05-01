SM Energy (SM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect SM Energy to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SM Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average of $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 4.20.

SM Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

SM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SM

About SM Energy

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.